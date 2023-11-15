Glass Mat Market Global Share, Industry Scope, Challenges And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Glass Mat Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Glass Mat Market is valued at approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Glass mats, also known as glass veils, are non-woven materials made of fiberglass fibres of varying sizes. Due to the vertical alignment of these glass fibres, the electrolyte can pass through the glass mat and allow hydrogen gas to escape. The fibres are equally agitated, and some organic additions bind them together. The Glass Mat Material market is expanding because of factors such as Increasing use in industrial and construction & infrastructure sectors, growing demand for lightweight products in automotive & transportation industry, rising demand for open mold applications in developing countries.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6198

According to Statista, the total construction industry spending in year 2021 stood at 12.9 billion which increased to 13.4 billion in year 2022 and it is projected to reach 19.2 billion in year 2035. As a result, with the rising construction spending, there would be more requirements for glass mats. Furthermore, penetration of composite materials in emerging economies and increasing demand from emerging markets due to growth of end-use industries is creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies of various glass fiber products and automation in various industries diverting the use of glass mats to other glass fabrics and roving stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Glass Mat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. By value, and with the biggest market share in 2021, APAC was the region that dominated the glass mat market. Due to the increasing demand from the construction & infrastructure and industrial sectors, the glass mat market is expanding at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Owens Corning,

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC),

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Binani industries limited,

Saint-Gobain S.A,

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp,

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.,

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd,

Superior Huntingdon Composites Co., LLC,

Jiangsu Changhai Composite materials Co., Ltd,

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, Owens Corning announced the acquisition of Vliepa GmbH in order to expand its non-woven product catalog and aims to serve building and construction industry in the European region.

In January 2021, to recycle glass fibre scraps and use them in the production of its engineered goods, Johns Manville Corp. established its thermal recycling facility in Trnava, Slovakia. More than 3 tonnes of recycling may be done every hour at this facility.

Global Glass Mat Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Raw Material, Glass Type, Mat Type, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Glass End Use offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw material:

Glass Fiber

Binder

By Glass Type:

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

S-Glass

C-glass

Others

By Mat Type:

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament

By End-Use:

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443506659/2796/2023-11-15T08:39:18