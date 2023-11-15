Regenerated Cellulose Market 2032 By Operation, End User And Geography

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Regenerated Cellulose Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Regenerated cellulose is a variety of materials that are formed by the transformation of natural cellulose to a soluble cellulosic derivative following regeneration. This cellulose is generally used to create a fiber or a film. Factors such as increasing demand for rayon as a substitute for silk and cotton, the rising focus of the automotive industry on reducing carbon footprint, coupled with the growing usage of man-made cellulosic fibers in textile and apparel products are driving the global market growth.

According to Statista, in 2018, the production of manmade cellulosic fibers (MMCFs) globally accounted for 6.7 million metric tons, which increased and reached 7.1 million metric tons in the year 2021. Therefore, the rising production of manmade cellulosic fibers is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth around the world. In addition, the growing use of regenerated cellulose fibers in personal care and hygiene products and the rising penetration of emerging technologies to produce and dissolve regenerated cellulose are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the imposition of stringent rules & regulations and the availability of cheaper substitutes are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Regenerated Cellulose Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing emphasis on maintaining personal hygiene and surging demand for eco-friendly fabric. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and thriving growth of the end-use industries are augmenting the market growth over the forecasted years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sateri

Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

GP Cellulose, LLC

Cff Gmbh & Co. Kg

Kelheim Fibres Gmbh

Celanese Corporation

Sniace, S.A.

Samil Spinning Co.,Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, UTEXBEL- a Belgium-based company entered into a strategic collaboration with Lenzing AG with the aim of manufacturing uniforms for security personnel of the Belgian Federal Public Service for Justice (FPS Justice).

In March 2022, Lenzing AG established its global largest lyocell production plant in Thailand with a production capacity of 100,000 tons.

In January 2022, GP Cellulose, LLC., announced that the company invested around USD 80 Million with the objective of strengthening its fluff pulp production capacity.

In February 2021, Lenzing AG declared the launch of the companys new zero-carbon lyocell fibers namely TENCEL and TENCEL REFIBRA, under its brand name TENCEL.

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Source, Manufacturing Process, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fiber

Film

By Source:

Wood-Pulp

Non-Wood Pulp

Recycled Pulp/De-inked Pulp

By Manufacturing Process:

Viscose

Cuprammonium

N-methyl-morpholine-N-oxide (NMMO)

Acetate

By End-Use Industry:

Fabric

Automotive

Agriculture

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

