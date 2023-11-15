Saturated Polyester Resin Market Research Report Covering Prime Factors And Competitive Outlook Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Saturated Polyester Resin Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market is valued approximately USD 4.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.83% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Saturated polyester resin offers exceptional flexibility and hardness and is created when polybasic acids and polyols react. It is mostly used in the coating of cans, rolled steel, non-stick frying pans, ink, glue, PET coil, metallic baked paint, such as car paint, and other items. The Saturated Polyester Resin market is growing because of factors such as rising demand form the Packaging Industry, high performance due to superior mechanical properties and rapid industrialization. Thus, creates the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

According to Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), in 2019, the Indian packaging market was valued USD 50.5 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 204.81 billion by 2025. As a result, growing packaging industry will create lucrative demand for the Saturated polyester resin because it is widely used in packaging industry. Also, environmental concerns, growing awareness, and stringent regulations providing opportunities for the market growth However, the high cost of saturated polyester resin relatively than other competitive resins stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand from construction, packaging, and paints and coatings industry. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand from packaging industry and environmental concerns.

Major market players included in this report are:

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),

Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Belgium),

Arkema S.A. (France),

Nuplex Industries (New Zealand),

Stepan Company (U.S.),

Evonik Industries (Germany),

Nippon Gohsei (Japan),

Covestro AG (Germany),

Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.)

CIECH SA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Allnex announced the launch of CRYLCOAT 1738-2, a multipurpose saturated polyester resin system intended for use on things such as metal furniture or lighting fixtures. The CRYLCOAT 1738-2 exhibits excellent overbake protection, boiling water resistance, and acid resistance when it is formed into high gloss coatings.

In Dec. 2020, AOC, a US based polyester and vinyl easter resin supplier and producer announced the acquisition of Spolchemie plant in Czech Republic. Through this acquisition, company expanded its production capacity.

Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid saturated polyester resin

Solid saturated polyester resin

By Application:

Powder Coatings

Industrial Paints

Coil & Can Coatings

Automotive Paints

Flexible Packaging

2k PU Coatings

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

