Threat Intelligence In BFSI Market Size, With Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global threat intelligence in BFSI market revenue was around US$ 5.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 29.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Data on a potential or current attack that poses a threat to a certain organization or company and also has been refined, analyzed, and organized is known as threat intelligence. Organizations can evaluate the gravity of possible threats like zero-day attacks or sophisticated persistent exploits with the aid of threat intelligence.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increasing demand for managed and professional services across BFSI guided the rising usage of threat intelligence in BFSI sector.
The growing incidences of cybercrimes across BFSI push the growth of threat intelligence in BFSI market. In addition to this, development in the evolution of next-generation security solutions forces the growth of the market.
Due high installation cost of the solution and low data security budget are expected to hinder the development of threat intelligence in BFSI market.
The growing focus of organizations in the BFSI sector to contain threat intelligence across the developed economies is anticipated to deliver lucrative possibilities to the threat intelligence in BFSI market in the approaching years.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the threat intelligence in BFSI market. The financial tech sector is considered to be one of the most disruptive in the world, and its development has also promoted the growth of cyber security.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the threat intelligence in BFSI market. The rising awareness of threat intelligence solutions among financial institutions and banks and the surge in partnership of companies delivering technologies with major financial institutions and banks in this region led to the contribution toward the growth of threat intelligence in BFSI market.
The surge in demand for threat intelligence solutions to manage business contingencies and also, emergencies like data thefts and cyber-attacks among companies working in the BFSI sector acts as the main driving force of the North America threat intelligence in BFSI industry.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global threat intelligence in BFSI market are:
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
DXC Technology Company
Fortinet, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Juniper Networks, Inc.
McAfee, LLC
Trend Micro Incorporated
VMware, Inc.
Webroot Inc
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global threat intelligence in BFSI market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprises Size, Application, End Users, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
Solutions
Services
Segmentation based on Deployment Model
On-Premises
Cloud
Segmentation based on Enterprises Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Segmentation based on Application
Anti-money laundering and Fraud Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Identity Management
Others
Segmentation based on End Users
Banks
Insurance Companies
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
