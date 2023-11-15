Threat Intelligence In BFSI Market Size, With Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global threat intelligence in BFSI market revenue was around US$ 5.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 29.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Data on a potential or current attack that poses a threat to a certain organization or company and also has been refined, analyzed, and organized is known as threat intelligence. Organizations can evaluate the gravity of possible threats like zero-day attacks or sophisticated persistent exploits with the aid of threat intelligence.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for managed and professional services across BFSI guided the rising usage of threat intelligence in BFSI sector.

The growing incidences of cybercrimes across BFSI push the growth of threat intelligence in BFSI market. In addition to this, development in the evolution of next-generation security solutions forces the growth of the market.

Due high installation cost of the solution and low data security budget are expected to hinder the development of threat intelligence in BFSI market.

The growing focus of organizations in the BFSI sector to contain threat intelligence across the developed economies is anticipated to deliver lucrative possibilities to the threat intelligence in BFSI market in the approaching years.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the threat intelligence in BFSI market. The financial tech sector is considered to be one of the most disruptive in the world, and its development has also promoted the growth of cyber security.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the threat intelligence in BFSI market. The rising awareness of threat intelligence solutions among financial institutions and banks and the surge in partnership of companies delivering technologies with major financial institutions and banks in this region led to the contribution toward the growth of threat intelligence in BFSI market.

The surge in demand for threat intelligence solutions to manage business contingencies and also, emergencies like data thefts and cyber-attacks among companies working in the BFSI sector acts as the main driving force of the North America threat intelligence in BFSI industry.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global threat intelligence in BFSI market are:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

VMware, Inc.

Webroot Inc

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global threat intelligence in BFSI market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprises Size, Application, End Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solutions

Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprises Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation based on Application

Anti-money laundering and Fraud Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Others

Segmentation based on End Users

Banks

Insurance Companies

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

