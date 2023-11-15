Tempered Glass Cutting Machine Market Size, 2023 Global Growth, Key Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global tempered glass cutting machine market revenue was around US$ 3,688.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 6,061.51 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Tempered glass also known as toughened glass, is considered to be four times stronger and tougher than simple annealed glass. Tempered glass is made by heating the silica mix up to 600?C and then fast cooling the molten silica. The machines that are used in processing such glass in demand to deliver the desired size and shape is known to be tempered glass cutting machine.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in technological upgrades, new product developments, disposable income, and the spurring advancement in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and also aftermarkets have guided the automobile sector to see a notable change where tempered glass is widely used in side windows, sunroofs, rear view windows, and other places.

The development in investments in building infrastructure in countries, like the U.S., Japan, Mexico, India, China, and others have shown the building & construction sector to notice a notable growth.

The long-term usage of tempered glass may provoke several side effects and this may hinder the production of tempered glass which limits the development of the tempered glass cutting machine market revenue during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the construction industries, manufacturing, and aviation. Manufacturing activities were suspended or delayed and they led to a drop in the manufacturing of different equipment utilized in the manufacturing of tempered glass cutting machines. It hindered the growth of the tempered glass cutting machine industry. Also, industries are slowly continuing their regular services and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2022. Due to the rising car output and numerous automotive tempered glass machine manufacturers in the region.

In APAC, China dominates the regional industry. Because of increasing automotive demand and the existence of numerous automotive manufacturers in the region, the industry is also rising in India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global tempered glass cutting machine market are:

Solaronix

Anhui Yinrui Glass Machinery Co. Ltd.

Bengbu Ruifeng Glass Machinery Co. Ltd.

Turomas

Jinan Sintech CNC Equipment Co. Ltd

Biesse Group

Anhui Jingling Glass Co., Ltd.

Anhui Glass Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

Intermac

VETROMAC

LiSEC

Luoyang North Glass Technology Co. Ltd.

CMS Glass Machinery

Shenyang All-Powerful Science & Technology Stock Co. LTD

Bottero

Strong Tempering Glass Industry LLC

Beijing Pujinli Technology Co. Ltd

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global tempered glass cutting machine market segmentation focuses on Machine Power, Automation, Cut Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Machine Power

Below 100W

100W and above

Segmentation based on Automation

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Segmentation based on Cut Type

Single piece

Multiple pieces

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

