Sustainable Finance Market Size, By In-Depth Analysis Of Revenue Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global sustainable finance market revenue was around US$ 4383 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 22485.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Sustainable finance shields a range of activities, from investing in companies that demonstrate social values to putting cash into green energy projects like social inclusion or good governance by having, for example, more women on their boards. Also, sustainable finance has a major role to play in the world?s transition to net zero by channeling private money into carbon-neutral projects.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rapid growth in investments in businesses with sustainable practices increasing the demand for finance professionals with expertise in the sustainable finance field. Also, sustainable finance delivers cost-cutting and risk mitigation along with better returns.
The diversification issues of sustainable finance and its high operating costs are the main factors restricting the growth of the sustainable finance market.
Also, rising awareness about sustainability among different sectors is expected to deliver a lucrative sustainable finance market chance in the upcoming years.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mild effect on the sustainable finance market. The investors were encountering huge losses during the pandemic because the market was highly volatile during COVID-19. Also, investors were seeking investment opportunities, which gave high returns and projected less risk. Hence, sustainable financing became a great opportunity for investment as it gave more profitable returns compared to traditional investments.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Europe achieved the highest growth in the sustainable finance market. This is attributed to the fact that sustainable Fintech includes ESG principles in investment strategies, and business decisions, and covers issues from climate change to labor practices. It has become more mainstream in rising markets in part due to pandemic-related financing requirements like healthcare also, The surge in climate-related borrowing in Europe. Hence, this is the major developing factor for the growth of the sustainable finance market in Europe.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sustainable finance market are:
Acuity Knowledge Partners
Aspiration Partners, Inc.
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank AG
Goldman Sachs
HSBC Group
KPMG International
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
PwC
Refinitiv
South Pole
Starling Bank
Stripe, Inc.
Tred Earth Limited
Triodos Bank UK Ltd.
Arabesque Partners
Clarity AI
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global sustainable finance market segmentation focuses on Investment Type, Transaction Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Investment Type
Equity
Fixed Income
Mixed Allocation
Others
Segmentation based on Transaction Type
Green Bond
Social Bond
Mixed-sustainability Bond
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
Utilities
Transport and Logistics
Chemicals
Food and Beverage
Government
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
