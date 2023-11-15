Sustainable Finance Market Size, By In-Depth Analysis Of Revenue Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global sustainable finance market revenue was around US$ 4383 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 22485.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Sustainable finance shields a range of activities, from investing in companies that demonstrate social values to putting cash into green energy projects like social inclusion or good governance by having, for example, more women on their boards. Also, sustainable finance has a major role to play in the world?s transition to net zero by channeling private money into carbon-neutral projects.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rapid growth in investments in businesses with sustainable practices increasing the demand for finance professionals with expertise in the sustainable finance field. Also, sustainable finance delivers cost-cutting and risk mitigation along with better returns.

The diversification issues of sustainable finance and its high operating costs are the main factors restricting the growth of the sustainable finance market.

Also, rising awareness about sustainability among different sectors is expected to deliver a lucrative sustainable finance market chance in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mild effect on the sustainable finance market. The investors were encountering huge losses during the pandemic because the market was highly volatile during COVID-19. Also, investors were seeking investment opportunities, which gave high returns and projected less risk. Hence, sustainable financing became a great opportunity for investment as it gave more profitable returns compared to traditional investments.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe achieved the highest growth in the sustainable finance market. This is attributed to the fact that sustainable Fintech includes ESG principles in investment strategies, and business decisions, and covers issues from climate change to labor practices. It has become more mainstream in rising markets in part due to pandemic-related financing requirements like healthcare also, The surge in climate-related borrowing in Europe. Hence, this is the major developing factor for the growth of the sustainable finance market in Europe.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sustainable finance market are:

Acuity Knowledge Partners

Aspiration Partners, Inc.

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank AG

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Group

KPMG International

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

PwC

Refinitiv

South Pole

Starling Bank

Stripe, Inc.

Tred Earth Limited

Triodos Bank UK Ltd.

Arabesque Partners

Clarity AI

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global sustainable finance market segmentation focuses on Investment Type, Transaction Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Investment Type

Equity

Fixed Income

Mixed Allocation

Others

Segmentation based on Transaction Type

Green Bond

Social Bond

Mixed-sustainability Bond

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Utilities

Transport and Logistics

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Government

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

