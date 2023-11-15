A new Mahzooz multimillionaire is made! Top prize of AED 20,000,000 claimed in 154th draws!

(MENAFN- Ewings) 12 November 2023, Dubai, UAE: Embracing the new prize structure designed to maximise winnability at every draw, Mahzooz Saturday Millions, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, stood true to its promise at the 154th draws and awarded AED 20,000,000 to a new multi-millionaire.



Living up to its reputation as the leader in generous pay-outs, Mahzooz Saturday Millions awarded a total of AED 22,045,270 in prize money to 133,048 winners as follows:



• 1st prize: 1 winner matched 5 out of 5 numbers and won AED 20,000,000

• 2nd prize: 75 participants matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 2000 each.

• 3rd prize: 2681 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 55 each.

• 4th prize: 26461 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 35

• 5th prize: 103827 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 5

As part of Mahzooz’s newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants would win the GAURATEED raffle prize of AED 100,000 each, every week, the 154th draws equally awarded the holders of ID 40302200, 40284845 and 440352079 three guaranteed raffle prizes of AED 100,000 each.



Additional information on Mahzooz’s latest multi-millionaire will be presented to the public as soon as the necessary official procedures are completed.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000 beside other prizes and the weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.



Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.



