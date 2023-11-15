Study shows LNG effects climate more than coal

(MENAFN) As Germany grapples with an energy crisis following a reduction in Russian gas supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, the nation's increased reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) is facing scrutiny in light of a recent United States study. The findings, as reported by Welt, suggest that LNG, which became Germany's primary energy source after diminishing its dependence on Russian gas, might be significantly more detrimental to the environment than burning coal.



The study, conducted by methane researcher Robert W. Howarth from Cornell University, underscores a startling conclusion: "Across all scenarios considered, total greenhouse gas emissions from LNG are larger than those from coal, ranging from 24% to 274 percent greater."



The environmental impact is attributed to methane leaks throughout the LNG supply chain, encompassing processes such as fracking, liquefaction, transportation of superchilled gas by sea, and power generation. Methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas, is identified as the primary contributor to this increased environmental damage.



According to the research, emissions from LNG during transportation alone are estimated to be at least 24 percent higher than those from burning conventional coal, even when employing the most modern vessels and shortest shipping routes available. The study emphasizes that, in all scenarios and across various types of tankers transporting LNG, methane emissions surpass those of carbon dioxide resulting from the final combustion of LNG.



This revelation raises concerns about the environmental credentials of LNG, which had been increasingly adopted by Germany as a response to the geopolitical energy landscape. The study's findings shed light on the urgency of reassessing the environmental impact of LNG, challenging the perception that it is a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels. As the world navigates complex energy transitions, the study adds a critical dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding the environmental consequences of different energy sources.



