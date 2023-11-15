DNA Synthesizer Industry Growth, Development and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The DNA synthesizer market was valued at USD 266.3 million in 2023, which will reach USD 686.1 million by 2030, rising at a rate of 14.6% by the end of this decade. This is attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases, growing requirement for more-personalized therapies, expanding acceptance of gene therapy, and growing investments in R&D.



Recently, there has been a drastic increase in the prevalence of severe chronic ailments, for example immunological ailments, cancer, and genetic illnesses, all over the globe.



Nearly 50,000 congenital disorders that are an outcome of a mutation of a single gene are recognized by scientists. This is powering the acceptance of gene therapy, as it can cure severe ailments that were previously untreatable, and the outcomes are better than expected. For example, numerous people have already regained their vision with the help of gene therapy, after suffering from hereditary, gradual blindness.



Based on end user, biotech companies led the industry, with a share of 50%, in 2023. This is due to the growing biotech-related research, powered by the increasing requirement for biologic drugs, for example vaccines.



Essentially, the increasing incidence of chronic ailments has powered regional administrations to spend on life science projects so that scientists can do more-efficient treatment, substantial investments but also tech progressions, which has boosted the count of novel therapeutics becoming obtainable to patients at a global level.



It is because of the increasing acceptance of gene therapy all over the world, the demand for DNA synthesizer is on the rise. This trend will also continue in the years to come as well.



