Borrell: EU ready to expose new Russian restrictions

(MENAFN) The European Union is on the verge of announcing its 12th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, with the final details being fine-tuned in Brussels, according to foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Following a meeting of European Union foreign ministers, Borrell revealed that the package, set to be presented to the European Commission for approval on Wednesday, includes a much-debated ban on Russian diamond exports. The proposed measures aim to tighten restrictions on various fronts, including oil prices, with the goal of reducing Russia's revenue from oil sales. However, the package must receive unanimous approval from all 27 European Union member states after the Commission's review.



The potential ban on Russian diamonds has been a topic of discussion among Western nations for several months. While some countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand, implemented restrictions on imports of rough diamonds from Russia last year, comprehensive legislation on the matter is lacking in most Western states. The European Union and G7 have been contemplating a sweeping ban that covers both direct purchases and establishes a tracing mechanism to prevent indirect imports. A team of G7 experts is reportedly set to visit the diamond trading hub in Antwerp, Belgium, to assess traceability proposals this week. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo recently noted that a ban on Russian diamonds is becoming increasingly likely.



As the European Union gears up to unveil this latest package of sanctions, the move underscores the ongoing tensions between the bloc and Russia, with economic measures playing a pivotal role in shaping the diplomatic landscape. The proposed ban on diamond exports adds a new dimension to the sanctions, highlighting the European Union's commitment to addressing various aspects of Russia's economic activities.



