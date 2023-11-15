Nissan honors lasting legacy of the legendary Pathfinder

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (15 November 2023) – In recognition of the increasing demand for the all-new Pathfinder, Nissan is spotlighting the model’s widespread success across the Middle East by embarking on a journey through time. Since its global introduction in 1987, the Pathfinder has proven to be a reliable companion for those who seek both adventure and sophistication in equal measure.

The Pathfinder’s rich legacy spans across three decades and has given rise to five unique generations, each pushing the bar higher and building on the success of its predecessors.

The latest fifth-generation model, which made its regional debut last year, features a host of mechanical and technological upgrades, including an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display, and seating capacity for eight, all of which cater to the growing needs of customers in the region.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “The Nissan Pathfinder is an iconic nameplate that has provided customers with the freedom to explore for several decades. Contributing to our SUV leadership across the region, the all-new Nissan Pathfinder has seen strong demand across the Middle East, with customers admiring its innovative features, practicality, and rugged capability.”

The Pathfinder’s five-generation legacy has been marked by a number of global milestones:

1) 1986: First Generation - An Unmistakable Design Cue

Introduced in 1986 as a 1987 model, the first-ever Pathfinder was a two-door SUV that was a trend-setter from the get-go, with its aggressive front-end styling, including the three horizontal slots on the hood, with the Hardbody pickup that it was based on.

Underneath, the rugged body-on-frame platform proved popular with off-road enthusiasts, all of whom appreciated the roomy and comfortable interior. A few years later, in 1990, two rear doors were added – complete with what became the Pathfinder's signature “hidden” C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

2) 1996: Second Generation - All-New V6 Engine for Added Capability

In 1996, the Pathfinder switched to a unibody platform and adopted a new aerodynamic design. This was supported by refinements in the ride and handling departments that collectively played a key role in driving sales of the popular SUV.

Five years later, the second-generation Pathfinder welcomed a 3.5-liter V6 engine for the very first time. This engine was part of the award-winning VQ-series of engines and was well received by customers across the world – as were the Pathfinder’s unique interior features and technology, including a Navigation system with a unique three-dimensional "Birdview" display.



3) 2004: Third Generation - A Seven-Seater for Larger Families

The third-generation Pathfinder made its world debut at the 2004 North American International Auto Show. Amongst a host of changes was the return to a body-on-frame construction with a modified version of the F-Alpha platform, while a split, fold-down 3rd row seat gave the Pathfinder seven-passenger capability for the very first time.

4) 2013: Fourth Generation - Flexible Seating for Improved Convenience

In 2013, the fourth generation Pathfinder welcomed an unprecedented level of style, comfort, fuel economy, and technology. The use of a unibody platform provided customers with numerous benefits, including a flat floor for increased roominess and cargo carrying capability.

Addressing desires for increased efficiency, the fourth-generation Pathfinder was powered by a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine, which produced 271 horsepower and was mated to an Xtronic transmission – providing a 30 percent improvement in fuel efficiency versus the outgoing model.

Bringing with it a long list of innovations, this generation of the Pathfinder also introduced the brand’s EZ Flex™ Seating System. This was supported by LATCH AND GLIDE™ technology that allowed forward movement and access to the 3rd row with a child safety seat remaining securely in place.

5) 2021: Fifth Generation - Setting the Benchmark for Innovation

Fast-forward to 2021, when the all-new Pathfinder made its global debut. This fifth-generation model harmoniously merges the storied heritage of its predecessors with contemporary design and cutting-edge technology. From its refined interior to its powerful engine, the latest iteration of the Pathfinder embodies the spirit of exploration and modernity.

The model’s novelty is further enhanced with a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine producing 284 horsepower, and the introduction of a 9-speed transmission. A two-tone paint scheme offers customers with an aesthetic differentiator, and is complemented with seating for up to eight, new captain chairs, an all-new 12.3-inch digital dashboard, and a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder, which is offered in six unique trims and the option of 2WD and 4WD models, is available at Nissan’s partner network across the Middle East.





