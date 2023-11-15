Global Village unveils the all-new Mini World for Season 28

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) UAE, Dubai, November 13, 2023: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment announced the addition of a brand-new attraction for Season 28, Mini World, promising a more wonderful experience to visitors of all ages.

Located behind the Restaurants Alley next to Carnaval™, and spanning a massive 10,300 square metres, Mini World is an immersive fusion of cultures featuring 25 miniature replicas of famous landmarks from around the world such as Burj Al Arab, Arc de Triomphe and the Pyramids of Giza. The landmarks are surrounded by 30 food outlets, including kiosks and food trucks, offering authentic cuisines from each monument's origin country and providing visitors with a truly exceptional gastronomic journey.

Mini World hosts its own dedicated picnic area as well as the all-new Wonder Stage, creating a wholesome and lively atmosphere for visitors to unwind and be entertained.

The new attraction is also home to Mini Golf, a 3,300 square-metre space boasting an 18-hole mini golf course, perfect for visitors of all ages looking for some skill-based fun.

Additionally, and opening soon, Neon Galaxy adventure park will feature ten thrilling zones designed for kids aged seven and above. From ninja courses to net climbing towers and fun rides like the Donut Slide, Cyclone Slide and Air Coaster, it’s a place where laughter and excitement knows no bounds.

Global Village continues to welcome visitors for Season 28 until 28th April 2024.





MENAFN15112023007179015428ID1107428326