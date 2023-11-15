‘Dino Mania’ roars back: The popular dinosaur show returns to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 15 November 2023: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination is bringing back its popular ‘Dino Mania’ show, the first dinosaur show of its kind in the region on Thursday, 16th November 2023.

Taking place every Thursday to Sunday at 9:00PM in RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the 15-minute interactive show brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and much more. The thrilling and action-packed event will feature special sound and visual effects that bring audiences of all ages to believe this is the second coming of the dinosaur age!

Guests have the opportunity to take exclusive photos and enjoy interactive encounters with the dinosaurs as well as win prizes for the best ‘fearless photo’. Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ Annual Pass holders will gain special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.

Alongside the ‘Dino Mania’ dinosaur show, guests are also welcome to dine at Riverland’s restaurants and food trucks, with a wide variety of choices for cuisines including Emirati, Italian, Far Asian, American-European pub, Indian, French, as well as all the classic fast-food dishes.

While at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, guests can also immerse themselves in an exciting array of attractions and experiences. Among them is the Neon Galaxy, a neon space-themed playpark featuring ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, wipe-out challenges, ball pits, and educational activities.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, JumpX awaits as the world's largest inflatable park, proudly holding a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. Spread across multiple levels, JumpX features adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels and obstacles, promising an exhilarating experience for guests from 1.1m tall and up.

Adding a touch of cultural significance to the entertainment landscape, RIVERLAND™ Dubai is also home to the world’s largest illuminated camel. Breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, this 7-meter-tall structure located in Riverland™ Dubai pays homage to one of the major elements in Emirati culture—the camel.

The return of the 'Dino Mania' dinosaur show is only one of the many



