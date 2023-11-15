Increased cost of living pushes UK poor to unplug fridges

(MENAFN) A recent study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) charity has revealed that millions of households in the United Kingdom are resorting to extreme measures, such as turning off fridges or freezers, to cope with the escalating cost-of-living crisis. The report, cited by The Guardian, indicates that in October, a quarter of low-income households (2.8 million) accrued debts to cover food costs, with a third selling belongings and one in six seeking refuge in community 'warm rooms.' The findings highlight the severe economic strain on United Kingdom households, with four out of five on universal credit going without food, foregoing heating, and neglecting clothing replacements. Alarmingly, nearly a million households reported disconnecting their fridges or freezers for the first time since May.



According to the JRF, over seven million households have sacrificed essentials in the last six months, underscoring the deepening financial struggles faced by many despite the government's targeted support for the cost of living. Peter Matejic, Chief Analyst at the JRF, expressed concern about the health risks associated with families resorting to such extreme measures, emphasizing the potential for illness from spoiled food and the lasting harm to the health of millions.



The report also raises apprehensions about the anticipated reduction in financial aid for low-income families, which the government is expected to announce in its autumn spending statement. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact households, there are growing concerns that potential cuts to benefits might exacerbate the already challenging situation for struggling families. Matejic criticized the prospect of reducing benefits to fund tax cuts, deeming it "unconscionable" given the increasing hardships faced by families across the United Kingdom. The study's findings shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the economic challenges and ensure the well-being of vulnerable households.



