Poland, Ukraine discuss collaborating to resolve border crossing disruptions

(MENAFN) Polish and Ukrainian road transport authorities engaged in discussions on Wednesday to address competition-related issues causing disruptions at two border crossings. Polish truckers have initiated blockades at the Dorohusk and Hrebenne crossings, citing concerns that unregulated activities by Ukrainian transport companies are adversely affecting their businesses. The surge in demand for imports and exports following Russia's invasion in February 2022 has intensified the competition between Polish and Ukrainian truckers.



The core demand of Polish truckers is the implementation of official permissions for Ukrainian transport firms, aiming to regulate their activities. However, Poland's Infrastructure Ministry notes that such regulations would fall under the purview of the European Union since Poland shares an EU border with Ukraine. The ongoing discussions, taking place in the eastern Polish city of Chelm, focus on finding a resolution to these grievances and addressing the concerns raised by the Polish trucking industry.



The blockades have led to significant delays at the affected border crossings, with truckers facing wait times of nearly two weeks. As both sides negotiate, finding a balanced solution that addresses the concerns of Polish truckers while considering EU regulations becomes crucial to easing the border disruptions and supporting the smooth flow of transport between the two countries.

