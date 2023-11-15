Thanksgiving dinner costs predicted to fall by 4.5 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) The American Farm Bureau Federation's 38th annual survey reveals that Thanksgiving dinner expenses are anticipated to be around 4.5 percent lower this year compared to 2022. The average cost for a meal serving 10 people is estimated at USD61.17, translating to approximately USD6.12 per person. While this represents a reduction from the record-high average of USD64.05 in the previous year, the overall expense remains notably higher than the 2019 figures, standing at about 25 percent more expensive.



The primary contributor to the decline in costs is the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast – the turkey. The average price of a 16-pound turkey is currently USD27.35, reflecting a decrease of approximately 5.6 percent from last year. According to AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh, the decline in turkey prices is attributed to a significant reduction in avian influenza cases, enabling increased production in time for the holiday season.



While the decrease in Thanksgiving dinner costs is a positive development for consumers, the ongoing elevated prices compared to pre-pandemic levels highlight the persistent impact of various economic factors on food prices. The survey provides insights into the dynamics of holiday meal expenses, with the turkey traditionally being a significant cost factor on Thanksgiving tables.

