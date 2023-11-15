Aravinda's Moment Of Glory

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
Sri Lanka's iconic star Aravinda de Silva was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame this week.
The ICC announced three new additions to the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, with legendary opener Virender Sehwag, India trailblazer Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka superstar Aravinda de Silva the latest inductees.
