               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish President Predicts Israel's Fate In Armenia


11/15/2023 8:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkiye's president has said Israel will suffer disappointment as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, as Armenia did earlier in the Garabagh conflict, Azernews reports.

"After years of chasing dreams of our lands, Armenia learned the lesson of the Garabagh War and stood its ground. Israel has also suffered disappointment. As long as we, 85 million people, are united, no one can break us. And that is why a still strong and modern army is a necessity for us," he said while addressing members of the ruling Justice and Development Party faction in parliament.

Erdogan also called Israel a "terrorist state."

He also said that Netanyahu, although he has nuclear weapons, is nearing his end.

"Recognise that you have a nuclear bomb. And you have it; that's why you threaten with it. No matter how many bombs you have, your end [in politics] has come."

MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107428215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search