Turkish President Predicts Israel's Fate In Armenia

Turkiye's president has said Israel will suffer disappointment
as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, as Armenia did
earlier in the Garabagh conflict, Azernews reports.
"After years of chasing dreams of our lands, Armenia learned the
lesson of the Garabagh War and stood its ground. Israel has also
suffered disappointment. As long as we, 85 million people, are
united, no one can break us. And that is why a still strong and
modern army is a necessity for us," he said while addressing
members of the ruling Justice and Development Party faction in
parliament.
Erdogan also called Israel a "terrorist state."
He also said that Netanyahu, although he has nuclear weapons, is
nearing his end.
"Recognise that you have a nuclear bomb. And you have it; that's
why you threaten with it. No matter how many bombs you have, your
end [in politics] has come."
