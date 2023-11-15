               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Gets Acquainted With Products Of Leonardo Company


11/15/2023 8:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, got acquainted with the weapons, vehicles, and military equipment produced by the Italian company Leonardo and exhibited at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition in the UAE, Azernews reports.

In the meeting with the head of the company, the importance of developing military-technical cooperation was emphasised, and a number of issues of common interest were discussed.

