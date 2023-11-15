               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Uzbek Central Banks Explore Future Cooperation Directions


11/15/2023 8:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Banks of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Uzbekistan discussed future directions of cooperation, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X (Twitter) page, Trend reports.

"During the visit to Kazakhstan, we met with my Uzbek colleague Mamarizo Nurmuratov and talked about the roles of our institutions in maintaining financial stability," he said.

Kazimov's business trip to Kazakhstan started on November 14. As a part of the visit, he has already taken part in the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan as a panelist and met with Governor of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Bokontayev.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $120.29 million from January through September 2023.

