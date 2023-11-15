Azerbaijani, Uzbek Central Banks Explore Future Cooperation Directions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central
Banks of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Uzbekistan discussed future
directions of cooperation, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on
his X (Twitter) page, Trend reports.
"During the visit to Kazakhstan, we met with my Uzbek colleague
Mamarizo Nurmuratov and talked about the roles of our institutions
in maintaining financial stability," he said.
Kazimov's business trip to Kazakhstan started on November 14. As
a part of the visit, he has already taken part in the XI Congress
of Financiers of Kazakhstan as a panelist and met with Governor of
the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Bokontayev.
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to
$120.29 million from January through September 2023.
