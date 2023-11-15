Azerbaijan Joins Additional Protocols In Postal Sphere

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan has joined two protocols in the postal sphere signed on August 26, 2021 in Abidjan, Trend reports.

This is stated in the laws "On accession to the XI Additional Protocol to the Charter of the Universal Postal Union" and "On accession to the III Additional Protocol to the General Regulations of the Universal Postal Union" approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.