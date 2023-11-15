Protocol On Amendments To Accommodation Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Turkpa Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Protocol on amendments to the Accommodation Agreement between Azerbaijan and TurkPA has been approved, Trend reports.

This is stated in the law approved by President Ilham Aliyev "On amendments to the "Accommodation Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA Secretariat)".

The agreement was signed on June 8 this year in Baku.