AI, Cybersecurity GCC Forum Opens In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Government officials, technology experts and CEOs from different sectors took part in the Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity GCC Forum in Kuwait on Wednesday.

The forum aims to further promote high-level dialogues, exchange of expertise and have an easy access to information to cope with rapid development of AI and cybersecurity, Dr. Michael Pishko, President of the American International University, told the forum.

He said the forum, organization in collaboration with the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), would have leading speakers and industry experts from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US.

The forum, he added, would feature more than 300 participants and aims at obtaining international views and strategies in AI and cybersecurity, and boosting relevant strategic planning. (end)

hmd













MENAFN15112023000071011013ID1107428199