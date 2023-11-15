GCC Transport Undersecretaries Discusses Railway Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The GCC Committee of Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Transport and Communications discussed on Wednesday in Muscat setting a date for operating the GCC railway project.

During the meeting the officials reviewed multiple topics, including the progress of the railway project, the Gulf Authority project budget in 2024, Gulf projects protection scheme, the GCC land transport strategy and the executive regulation of the international land transport GCC law.

Oman's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Khamis Al-Shammakhi said during the meeting that the transport sector is one of the basic pillars in the economic development.

He stated that the railway project aims to enhance economic development and facilitates trade movement among the six GCC states, adding that it also boosts trade exchange with Asia, Europe and the rest of the world, which contributes to the efficiency of the supply chain system.

He also added that the GCC countries are moving towards achieving zero carbon neutrality initiatives and projects and encouraging green and smart mobility initiatives, which ensures that the GCC is considered a pioneer in this field. (end)

