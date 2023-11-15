Israeli Occupation Forces Detains 78 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces detained on Wednesday 78 Palestinians in the West Bank, 17 of whom are college students from Al-Khalil.

Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) in a statement explained that most of the arrests took place in Al-Khalil but were also extended to Bethlehem, Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus and Al-Quds.

These detainments were accompanied by harassment, extreme violence, confiscation of phones and threats against the captives and their families as well as terror-inducing operations, destruction of homes and threats of opening fire.

PPS mentioned that along with the unprecedented escalation of arrests, the occupation had intensified arrests targeting college students.

More than 2,650 people have been detained since October 7, the statement read. (end)

