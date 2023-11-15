JPACO Approves Plans To Export Over 10K Agricultural Crops, Products

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -Board of Directors of Jordanian Palestinian Agriculture Products Marketing Co. (JPACO) on Wednesday held their annual meeting , headed by Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat and his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Attari.The meeting, which was held remotely for inability to organize it in Palestine as scheduled due to the war on Gaza, according to a JPACO statement.Hneifat stressed Jordan's permanent support for the Palestinian people.A slew of issue were discussed and a number of steps were also endorsed, primarily approval of the annual export plan, which aims to export more than 10,000 tonnes of agricultural crops and products, the statement said.Additionally, the board of directors are making efforts to begin exports to 30 new global markets, and agreed to "immediately" launch procedures for establishing a packing and grading center for vegetables and fruits, which would be the largest in Jordan and Palestine, scheduled to headquartered in the Jordan Valley.For his part, JPACO general manager, Ala'a El-Din Abu Khair said the company is working according to a gradual action plan on global markets and is conducting market-related studies and surveys, as its plan was developed based on those markets' needs.Establishment of an agricultural packing and grading center in the future will lead to doubling the export capacity, meeting needs of foreign markets and signing new and broader contracts with farmers, he said.