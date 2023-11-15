Jordan, Saudi Arabia Cooperate In Postal Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) - The Jordan Post and GFS Express of Saudi Arabia signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday in accordance with previous deals made by the two governments.The Jordan Post's Acting Director General, Hanadi Al-Tayeb, and GFS Express CEO, Meshari Aldakhil, signed the agreement.Al-Tayeb said the agreement aims to enhance postal services and expand logistical channels between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the Jordan Post.GFS Express will now be able to use Jordan Post's international exchange center for its postal shipments to Jordan the official working days, she added.Aldakhil expressed GFS's keenness to cooperate with Jordan Post Company as a general postal operator in the kingdom.