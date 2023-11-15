Bird flu outbreak continues influence on poultry

(MENAFN) The persistent bird flu outbreak that started in 2022 has resulted in the slaughter of nearly 5 million birds in the U.S. this year. While this figure is significant, it pales in comparison to the approximately 58 million birds slaughtered last year during the initial phase of the outbreak. The decline in the number of birds affected is a positive development, suggesting a relative improvement in managing the outbreak. However, concerns arise from the fact that the virus persists, indicating its ability to survive through the summer months. The continued infections highlight the challenge of preventing the highly contagious virus, transmitted by wild birds through droppings and nasal discharges, from spreading among poultry.



The ongoing outbreak has seen cases primarily in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota, along major flyways for migrating birds. As geese and ducks migrate south for the winter, bird flu cases have emerged, affecting farms in these regions. Although most cases involve tens of thousands of birds, larger-scale culling, such as the slaughter of 1.2 million birds at an Iowa egg farm and 940,000 chickens at a Minnesota egg farm, occurred recently. Despite these challenges, the percentage of the national flock affected this year remains relatively small, allowing poultry and egg prices to stabilize closer to pre-outbreak levels.



The avian influenza outbreak poses an ongoing threat to the poultry industry, with the virus being highly contagious and prone to mutation over time. Farmers face difficulties in keeping the virus at bay, and the industry remains on high alert for potential cases. The impact on prices, while less severe than last year, highlights the vulnerability of poultry production to such outbreaks and the need for ongoing vigilance within the industry to mitigate the risks associated with avian influenza.

