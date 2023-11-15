Justice Department charges 2 people accused of death threats against Federal judges

(MENAFN) The Justice Department has unveiled separate indictments in Texas against two individuals accused of issuing death threats targeting federal judges. In one case, Alice Marie Pence, a Florida woman, faces charges for allegedly threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. The judge had earlier suspended the approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone. The indictment contends that Pence made a threatening phone call with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with the judge's official duties. If convicted, Pence could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.



In a distinct case, Daniel Ray Garcia, an inmate in Texas, is charged with mailing a threatening letter to an unidentified district judge in Lubbock. Garcia made his initial appearance on the charge last week. The indictment doesn't disclose the specific details of the threat or the targeted judge. If convicted, Garcia could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. These cases highlight the serious consequences individuals may face for threats against federal judges and underscore the Justice Department's commitment to safeguarding the judiciary from intimidation or harm.

MENAFN15112023000045015682ID1107428114