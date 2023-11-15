California announces closure of I-10 freeway in Los Angeles for 3 to 5 weeks

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a significant stretch of the I-10 freeway in downtown Los Angeles will remain closed for an estimated three to five weeks due to repairs necessitated by a massive fire believed to be the result of arson. The fire caused substantial damage to the freeway, particularly to 100 columns supporting the structure, with nine to ten of them severely affected. While initial concerns pointed towards the possible demolition and replacement of the damaged sections, a recent analysis indicated that the roadway would not require complete reconstruction.



The damaged freeway deck will undergo extensive shoring work to ensure stability, and Governor Newsom emphasized that repair efforts would be expedited, with crews working around the clock, seven days a week. Mayor Karen Bass urged commuters to utilize alternative transportation options such as Metro trains or buses during the extended closure. Buses will be provided free of charge, and measures have been taken to increase the speed of Metro trains along affected routes.



The closure of the I-10 freeway, one of the busiest in the region, presents significant challenges for commuters, prompting calls for patience and discouraging road rage incidents. The incident has sparked heightened awareness of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to deliberate acts of arson, and authorities are working diligently to address the aftermath and restore normalcy to the affected transportation corridor.

