Terrible multi-vehicle crash in Ohio kills 6, injures dozens

(MENAFN) A devastating multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Etna, Ohio, resulted in six fatalities, including three teenagers, and left more than a dozen individuals injured. The incident unfolded shortly before 9 a.m. local time, involving five vehicles—a charter bus, two commercial vehicles, and two passenger vehicles. The Ohio State Highway Patrol described the collision as a "chain-reaction crash," with at least three vehicles catching fire.



The charter bus belonged to Pioneer Trails and was carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The crash occurred while the vehicles were traveling westbound on the highway. DeWine expressed the tragic nature of the incident, emphasizing the nightmare scenario of a bus carrying children being involved in a crash.



During a press conference, National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy provided additional details, mentioning that an SUV carrying passengers traveling with the bus group was behind the charter bus. Homendy noted conflicting information regarding the sequence of events leading to the accident. Three passengers on the charter bus, identified as John Mosely (18), Jeffery Worrell (18), and Katelyn Owens (15), were pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

