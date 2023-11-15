Iran’s sponge iron output surges by 5.4 percent in initial 7 months of Iranian year

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the production of sponge iron in Iran increased by 5.4 percent in the initial seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to October 22.



During this seven-month period, the country produced 22.112 million tons of sponge iron, compared to 20.984 million tons in the corresponding period of the previous year. This growth in production follows the announcement by the ISPA that Iran had produced 18.86 million tons of sponge iron in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, extending from March 21 to September 22.



Sponge iron, also known as direct reduced iron (DRI), is derived from the direct reduction of iron ore into iron through the use of reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal.



Despite the challenges posed by severe U.S. sanctions on Iran's economy, the mining sector, particularly the production of sponge iron, has shown resilience and progress. This upward trend is noteworthy, illustrating the mining sector's ability to navigate challenges and continue its growth despite economic limitations and difficulties imposed by sanctions.

