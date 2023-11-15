KAUH, Morocco's CNOM Discuss Medical Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Nov. 15 (Petra) -Director-General of King Abdullah University Hospital (KAUH), Dr. Khaldoun Bashaireh, Wednesday discussed with President of Morocco's National Council of the Order of Physicians (CNOM), Dr. Mohamedine Boubakri, and the accompanying delegation, ways of joint cooperation, in the presence of Head of Jordan Medical Association (JMA), Dr. Ziad Zoubi.The Moroccan delegation's visit to the hospital aims to strengthen cooperation frameworks in the medical field, exchange expertise and launch mutual training in medical specialties, according to a KAUH statement.During the meeting, Bashaireh stressed the "deep-rooted, brotherly" relations between the two brotherly countries, pointing out that KAUH is ready to engage in medical agreements with the Moroccan side.Bashaireh also briefed the delegation on all the hospital's health care services, carried out by "qualified" medical staff at the "highest" international standards.The hospital, he noted, is a "pillar" of Jordan's health sector, alongside the Ministry of Health and the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (RJMS).For its part, the Moroccan delegation expressed pride in this medical and academic edifice, stressing their desire to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly kingdoms.