Parliament Committee, Irish Envoy Discuss War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) - Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Khaldoun Heena described the Israeli occupation forces' war on the Gaza Strip as "brutal" and "war crimes," with significant consequences for unarmed civilians in addition to the destruction and devastation it has caused.During a meeting with Irish Ambassador Marianne Bolger on Wednesday, Heena emphasized that Israel's actions pose a significant threat to the region's security and stability.He stated that His Majesty King Abdullah II has stressed to the world the importance of addressing the problem at its root by establishing an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution and living in peace side by side, while also emphasizing His Majesty's efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to the beleaguered sector and its people.Other MPs in attendance expressed their gratitude for Ireland's stance on the situation in the Gaza Strip. They noted that this is a long-standing stance for Ireland, as the country has always supported the rights of the Palestinian people and the justice of their cause.Bolger praised efforts led by King Abdullah II to end Israeli aggression against Gaza, adding that conditions in the Strip have surpassed all humanitarian limits.She reaffirmed her country's commitment to ceasing Israel's war on Gaza and subsequently seek to establish an independent Palestinian state to ensure Middle East peace and stability.The meeting also covered different aspects of cooperation between the two countries to serve their interests.