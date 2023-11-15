Health Institutions Hail Gov't Ban On E-Smoking In Public Places

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET), the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS), and Vital Strategies welcomed a recent government decision to comprehensively ban smoking, including heated tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and vaping, in public places.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh's decision, directing ministries, institutions, and government departments to rigorously enforce the smoking ban, aligns with the goals of our United Against Tobacco campaign, a joint statement issued Wednesday said.This collaborative effort, undertaken in partnership with local and global entities, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of tobacco, encourage smoking cessation, and advocate for the strict enforcement of public health regulations.The Prime Minister's decision reflects a shared commitment to prioritize public health and protect citizens and residents from the harms of tobacco use. The expanded scope of the smoking ban to include nurseries, kindergartens, and schools in both the public and private sectors, and his explicit mention of electronic cigarettes reaffirms our joint commitment to a comprehensive tobacco-free environment, covering all forms of smoking and vaping. This collective commitment is an extension of our efforts to create a smoke-free environment for the nation's youth, our future and reinforces the core principles of the United Against Tobacco campaign.In alignment with the ban, Khasawneh has also instructed the prohibition of any form of advertising for tobacco products, including printing, displaying, or publishing advertisements and distributing promotional materials.This move aims to curtail the influence of tobacco advertising on the public and discourage the use of tobacco products protecting vulnerable populations, especially children and adolescents.The statement expressed the insitutions' deep appreciation to Khasawneh for his "visionary leadership and resolute commitment to public health. This decision marks a significant stride forward in our collective journey to create a healthier, tobacco-free environment for all."