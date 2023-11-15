Israeli Forces Took Displaced Persons To Unknown Location, Al-Shifa Hospital Reports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army forces detained a number of displaced persons after storming the al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday, according to the hospital's emergency supervisor, Omar Zaqout.The occupation soldiers blindfolded and undressed the displaced individuals before transporting them to an undisclosed location, according to Zaqout.According to Palestinian accounts, the occupation forces blew up most of the hospital's gates as scattered shrapnel hit patients and medical staff. They also confiscated doctors' and displaced people's phones.The occupation forces attacked the Emergency Department, Specialized Surgery Building, and Internal Medicine and Nephrology Building earlier today, deploying tanks in their courtyards.