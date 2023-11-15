Casio Releases G-SHOCK Collaboration Model With ONE PIECE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, June 17, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of a new addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GA-110JOP has been developed in collaboration with ONE PIECE, a popular Japanese TV anime series.



Based on the GA-110, popular worldwide, the new GA-110JOP also sports a big watch case. Using black as the base colour, the entire watch is emblazoned with dynamic illustrations of the main character, Monkey D. Luffy, who is growing and becoming stronger. The indicator of the inset dial in the 9 o'clock position features Luffy's straw hat as a design motif, while the word,“WANTED” is found in the 3 o'clock position. Also, when the hour and minute hands point to the 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock positions respectively, they combine visually with the two diagonal lines on the dial to form a golden“X”. This represents the X-shaped scar on Luffy's chest, and also expresses the ONE PIECE love of adventure and treasure hunting in the smallest of details.



The new model comes in a special package along with a combined“G-SHOCK × ONE PIECE” logo on the case back. This makes it a special model that demonstrates collaboration between the ever-advancing G-SHOCK line and the exciting ONE PIECE series where Luffy sets out on adventures to new worlds.



ONE PIECE



ONE PIECE is a hit Japanese teen manga series by Eiichiro Oda published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Monkey D. Luffy is a young man who dreams of becoming a pirate king, and the tale of his dreams and friendships on his adventures seeking the grand treasure ONE PIECE is popular around the world. With its release in 1997, the manga series quickly gained a following and then debuted as a TV anime series in 1999. As a long-running series with a consistently strong fan base, ONE PIECE passed the 900-episode mark in 2019. The series has also generated a large number of theatrical releases, with the 14th and latest film in the series, ONE PIECE STAMPEDE, being the 2nd highest-grossing in the ONE PIECE films.

Water Resistance: 200 meters

Magnetic ResistanceISO 764-compliant

World Time29 time zones (48 cities and Coordinated Universal Time); daylight saving on/off; home city/world time city swapping

Stopwatch1/1000 second; measuring capacity: 99:59'59.999"; measuring modes: elapsed time, lap time, split time, others: speed (0 to 1998 units/hour)

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second; countdown range: 24 hours, countdown start time setting range: 1 minute to 24 hours (1-minute increments and 1-hour increments); other: auto repeat

Alarm5 daily alarms (with 1 snooze alarm); hourly time signal

Other FunctionsFull auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; auto LED light with afterglow: 1.5/3.0 seconds

Accuracy at Normal Temperature±15 seconds per month

Battery LifeApprox. 2 years on CR1220

Size of 2×16

Total WeightApprox. 72g



