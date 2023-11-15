Manchester City reports record revenues, profits for 2022-23 season

(MENAFN) Manchester City has reported record revenues of £712.8 million (USD890 million) for the 2022-23 season, as revealed in its annual report. The club, backed by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, also disclosed record profits of £80.4 million (USD100 million), marking a substantial increase from the previous year's total of £41.7 million (USD52 million). The achievement comes on the back of a trophy treble season, where City secured the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.



Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak emphasized the significance of the past season, describing it as the "greatest football and commercial year" in Manchester City's history. The success is seen as validation for the club's long-term approach and philosophy since Sheikh Mansour assumed ownership in 2008. City, under the management of Pep Guardiola, has asserted its dominance in English soccer, clinching five of the last six Premier League titles.



The financial prowess of Manchester City, fueled by Abu Dhabi support, has allowed the club to make substantial investments in world-class players, including Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, and Jack Grealish. While the club's success on the field is evident, it has also faced allegations of financial wrongdoing. In 2020, City overturned a two-year ban from UEFA competitions through an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Premier League has since accused the club of approximately 80 breaches of financial rules and 30 failures to cooperate with an investigation. Possible penalties, if found guilty, range from point deductions to expulsion from the Premier League.



The financial achievements underscore Manchester City's dual success in both sporting and commercial endeavors, solidifying its position as a football powerhouse on and off the field.

