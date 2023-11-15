Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Number Of Meteorological Stations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The number of
meteorological stations in Azerbaijan is planned to reach 77 by
2026, Representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources Akbar Asgarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke via video link at the II Meteorological Forum of the
Turkic World.
"The number of automatic meteorological stations has been
increased from 34 to 51 during 2020-2022. It is also planned to
install three aerological stations in 2023-2026," he said.
Baku is hosting the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World.
It is attended by ministers of environment and climate change of
Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological services,
representatives of state structures, experts.
The Forum's goal is to conduct coordinated efforts in the field
of climate change mitigation, as well as to broaden the exchange of
expertise in developing an early warning system for extreme weather
situations.
