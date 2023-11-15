Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Number Of Meteorological Stations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The number of meteorological stations in Azerbaijan is planned to reach 77 by 2026, Representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Akbar Asgarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke via video link at the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World.

"The number of automatic meteorological stations has been increased from 34 to 51 during 2020-2022. It is also planned to install three aerological stations in 2023-2026," he said.

Baku is hosting the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World. It is attended by ministers of environment and climate change of Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological services, representatives of state structures, experts.

The Forum's goal is to conduct coordinated efforts in the field of climate change mitigation, as well as to broaden the exchange of expertise in developing an early warning system for extreme weather situations.

