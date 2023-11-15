EAEU To Assess Impact Of Integration On Economies Of Member States

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15. At the
initiative of Kazakhstan, a methodology is being developed to
assess the impact of integration processes on the development of
the economies of the EAEU member states, Trend reports.
The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the tools of country
and cross-country input-output tables. Using this methodology,
calculations of the total effect of integration on the economies of
the EAEU member states will be carried out.
The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the data of each
country, as well as data of other countries' trade to calculate the
potential effect of integration on the economies of the EAEU member
states.
It will also make it possible to calculate the contribution to
GDP of indicators of mutual trade in goods and services, mutual
investments and migration of labor resources.
The study and use of the experience of the member countries of
the EAEU (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia) can
be used in the future when calculating the national inter-sectoral
balance.
It is also possible that the methodology will be in demand for
assessing the development of national economies and the EAEU as a
whole.
Approval of the methodology is planned before the end of this
year.
