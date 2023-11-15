At Least One Dead, Seven Wounded As Russians Launch Three Missile Strikes On Zaporizhzhia District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces launched three missiles on a populated area in the Zaporizhzhia district, as a result of which at least one civilian was killed and seven were injured.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko , on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"From 9:50 to 10:18, Russian terrorist forces launched three missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of one of the populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia district. The type of missiles is currently being verified. As of this moment, we are aware of one person killed and seven injured, two of which are women," the report says.

It is noted that the blast wave and debris damaged a number of households, two cars, and farm buildings located close to the impact site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 14, the Russian invasion army 114 times opened fire on 21 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.