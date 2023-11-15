(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis invites the faithful to pray for peace, daily and for all countries at war, everywhere.

Pope asks for prayers for peace in Ukraine, wherever wars rage

That's according to Vatican News , Ukrinform reports.

As has now become customary at the end of his General Audiences, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the many nations suffering the tragedy of war. He asked for prayers for peace "every day" and "wherever there is war".



In particular, on Wednesday 15 November, the Holy Father asked for prayers "for tormented Ukraine, which suffers so much". Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 over 9,600 people have been killed and over 17,500 injured.

Pope Francis also asked for prayers for the Holy Land "in Palestine and Israel", and then turned his thoughts to Sudan.

"Let us think about wherever there is war", concluded the Pope, "there are so many wars!"

"Let us pray for peace: every day, take some time to pray for peace. We want peace", said the pontiff.