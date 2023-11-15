Georgia Says Its Main Goal Is To Ensure Peace And Stability In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Georgia's main goal is to ensure peace and stability in the
region together with two brotherly countries - Armenia and
Azerbaijan," Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili stated
with reference to Georgian media, Azernews reports.
According to him, Georgia has been quite successful in playing
the role of an unbiased player in this process.
"Thanks to the special efforts of the Prime Minister and his
personal relations with the leaders of the two countries, we have
achieved a concrete result in the form of a mutually beneficial
agreement for both countries," Darchiashvili said.
According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan have started talking
openly about the need for peace and signing a peace agreement, and
their rhetoric is fully focused on peace.
"Together with our two friends and brotherly nations, our main
goal is to ensure peace and stability in the region," he noted.
The Foreign Minister said that Georgia gives both countries the
opportunity to use the transit function on equal terms.
Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili earlier commented
on arms deliveries from France to Armenia through the territory of
Georgia.
The Minister noted that Georgia gives Azerbaijan and Armenia an
opportunity to use the transit function of the country on equal
terms.
Darchiashvili said that every country has the right to have
defense forces. He added that countries have the right to acquire
conventional weapons and ammunition that are not prohibited by
international agreements.
"Georgia's position is to give both countries the opportunity to
use our transit function on equal terms," the minister said.
