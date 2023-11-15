Target surpasses Q3 profits expectations amid increasing costs for consumers

(MENAFN) In its third-quarter report, Target revealed better-than-expected profits and sales, attributed to cost-control efforts. The retailer, headquartered in Minneapolis, has been recovering from a summer inventory overload, necessitating heavy discounts. While customer spending remains consistent, the impact of heightened prices on various goods, coupled with increased costs for basics, is evident as the holiday season approaches.



Despite a more than 4 percent decline in revenue, Target's efforts to manage costs have bolstered profitability. CEO Brian Cornell highlighted the resilience of consumers, noting that while spending continues, customers are making more calculated choices amid factors like higher interest rates, increased credit card debt, and reduced savings rates. This financial strain prompts consumers to prioritize purchases, with last-minute decisions becoming more common.



Target's third-quarter profit reached USD971 million, or USD2.10 per share, compared to USD712 million, or USD1.54 per share, in the same period last year. Revenue decreased 4.2 percent to USD25.4 billion from USD26.52 billion. Analysts had anticipated a profit of USD1.47 per share on revenue of USD25.29 billion. Target's strategic shift in inventory, focusing on essentials and beauty items, has led to a 14 percent reduction in stock levels.



Acknowledging consumer budget constraints, Target plans to entice shoppers during the holiday season by offering over 10,000 new items, with thousands priced under USD25. The retailer aims to provide a range of exclusive products across various categories, seeking to maintain a competitive edge amidst ongoing economic uncertainties. Target's shares surged nearly 15 percent in response to the positive earnings report.

