Quran Memorizing Competition Concludes Under Sponsorship Of Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The closing ceremony of Kuwait's International Award for Memorizing the Holy Quran and its recitation was held Wednesday, in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, senior state officials and several ambassadors to Kuwait.

Al-Mutairi delivered a speech in which he thanked His Highness the Amir and praised him for patronizing this competition and thanked His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister for the efforts made in such competition.

His Highness the Prime Minister honored the judging committee, and the Award's Committee, in addition to honoring and congratulating the winners, while conveying the greetings and congratulations of His Highness the Amir.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah expressed gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding efforts put into organizing the competition. (end)

tm













MENAFN15112023000071011013ID1107427944