UK Announces New Electronic Travel Authorization Scheme


11/15/2023 7:17:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced Wednesday new travel permit scheme, the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), to replace its predecessor the Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW), for Arab Gulf nationals.
The ETA is an improvement from the EVW as it is a third of the price at GBP 10 (approx. USD 12.5) and allows for multiple entries for two years, the UK's Home Office stated.
The new scheme has been applicable for Qatari nationals since October 25, while nationals from Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan wishing to visit Britain from February 22 to apply for their ETA as of February 1. (end)
