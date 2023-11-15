Dubai Gov't Pavilion At Global Media Congress Offers Attractive Educational Experience

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Sarah Al-Qabandi, Aziza Al-Abdullah ABU DHABI, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Pavilion of Dubai Government's Media office at the Abu Dhabi-hosted Global Media Congress offers visitors a fascinating educational and entertaining experience. The pavilion allows visitors to take snapshots, buy souvenirs from vending machines, and look through captivating cultural touristic guides offering glimpses at local enterprises. The Media Office took the opportunity to highlight Palestinian corporations with a guide titled, "Projects in Dubai to and from Palestine." (end) awa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.