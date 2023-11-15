(MENAFN) The European Union is set to embark on another round of sanctions against Russia, targeting Moscow's diamond exports and taking aim at Gazprombank, in what some critics are labeling as a desperate attempt to curb Russia's economic resilience. Josep Borrell, the European Union's diplomatic chief, proudly announced that the G7 and Belgium, a major diamond trading hub, have backed this bold move, signaling a strategic shift in the European Union's approach to Russian sanctions.



The proposed measures, embedded in the European Union's 12th sanctions package, are being hailed by Borrell as a potential game-changer in the ongoing saga of attempts to rein in Russia's economic strength. The plan involves banning Russian diamonds, with a particular focus on non-industrial diamonds, as well as severing ties with Gazprombank. This revelation comes amid growing scrutiny of the effectiveness of previous sanctions and the European Parliament's expression of discontent with the European Union's perceived lackluster strategies.



Borrell's assertion that the European Union aims to "reduce the revenues Russia extracts from exports" adds a layer of complexity to the sanctions, positioning them as a revolutionary step in the European Union's approach to economic leverage. The discussion around restricting the Russian diamond trade had already surfaced earlier in the year, and now, Gazprombank finds itself at the center of the sanctions mix, signaling a potential escalation in the European Union's efforts.



However, the irony is hard to ignore as Gazprombank, a significant player in international transactions, appears to escape the harsh sanctions faced by its Russian counterparts. This move raises questions about the European Union's ability to effectively target key entities in Russia and enforce impactful sanctions. The European Parliament's resolution, passed under an air of uncertainty due to an undisclosed voting process, reflects growing calls for stricter enforcement and a reevaluation of the European Union's overall strategy.



As European Union bureaucrats unveil this new sanctions plan, the broader implications and the potential effectiveness of these measures remain unclear. The mystery surrounding the specifics of the sanctions on Gazprombank adds a layer of intrigue, with Poland and the Baltic nations having earlier urged the European Union to cut Gazprombank from the international payment system SWIFT back in April. The evolving dynamics of the European Union's sanctions strategy against Russia will undoubtedly shape the ongoing geopolitical landscape.



