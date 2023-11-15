EU energy director advices associate district to abandon Russian gas

(MENAFN) Hungary should work towards reducing its reliance on Russian energy, according to Kadri Simson, the European Union's Energy Commissioner. Speaking during POLITICO's Sustainability Future Week summit in Brussels on Tuesday, Simson emphasized that it is not in Hungary's interest to continue its dependence on Russian energy. Currently, Hungary receives 85 percent of its gas supply from Russia under a 15-year contract with Gazprom. Simson highlighted the risks of such dependency, stating that it grants Russia the ability to manipulate Hungary's energy market.



Despite calls for diversification, Hungary has maintained its close energy ties with Russia, including purchasing Russian oil under an exemption from Brussels' sanctions. Additionally, Hungary and Russia are collaborating on the construction of new reactors for Hungary's Paks-2 nuclear power plant. Simson's statements echo a persistent message from European Union officials urging Hungary to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources.



Simson urged Hungary to follow the example of other European Union member states that have diversified their energy sources and technology. She emphasized the need for Hungary to prepare a plan to move away from dependence on Russian energy, particularly in the nuclear sector where Russian technology is employed.



The call for reduced reliance on Russian energy is not new, as Hungary's close ties with Moscow have faced criticism within the European Union. Despite pressure from European Union peers to sever these ties, Hungary has consistently resisted such calls and emphasized its commitment to national interests. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, speaking at the annual Russian Energy Week forum last month, reiterated that energy cooperation with Russia remains a key priority for Hungary, emphasizing the country's commitment to putting its national interests first.



Simson's latest appeal underscores the ongoing tensions within the European Union regarding energy security and the delicate balance between national interests and broader European energy strategies. As discussions around energy independence and diversification gain prominence, Hungary's stance on its energy ties with Russia remains a focal point in the broader European Union energy landscape.



