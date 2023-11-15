China's economic data indicates recovery in October

(MENAFN) The leader of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited the Dubai Air Show where a sanctioned Russian arms supplier exhibited an attack helicopter used in the conflict in Ukraine. The display emphasized the UAE's ongoing ties with Moscow despite Western sanctions targeting Russia. Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, toured the airshow, stopping at the stand for EDGE, a UAE defense company, where he signed a drone in front of onlookers.



The controversial moment occurred as a Russian KA-52 attack helicopter, extensively used in the conflict in Ukraine, was showcased on the runway. Inside a Russian pavilion, separate from the indoor stands of other airlines and suppliers, attendees examined an AK-19 assault rifle and other military equipment. While staff at the pavilion referred questions to a spokesperson, there was no response to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi referred questions to Washington, which had not provided immediate responses.



This display echoes a similar Russian presence at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in February, though that did not include attack aircraft. Notably, Russian investment continues to flow into Dubai's real estate market, particularly from individuals who have left Moscow due to the conflict. Daily flights between the UAE and Moscow serve as a lifeline for those avoiding conscription and Russian elites. The influx of Russian cash into the UAE has raised concerns, with the U.S. Treasury expressing unease about the substantial amount of Russian funds entering the Arabian Peninsula country.



Amidst these geopolitical controversies, Dubai International Airport reported a strong rebound in travel. Passenger numbers for this year are expected to surpass the figures from 2019, underscoring the resilience and recovery of the aviation sector after the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent global lockdowns.

